Tiimebomb is a unique service that allows users to send secure, customized messages with an added level of security and privacy.

Tiimebomb messages can only be accessed at a specified time and location. This means an added level of security that can only be accessed by users that privy to the both the location and time the message should be opened. Eliminating the possibility of remote access to private messages. It can be used for sending classified information without worrying about the credibility of couriers as they will be unable to access the message. Users can store their wills and testaments to be executed after death.

Tiimebomb can also be used to create adventure games by thrill seekers.