Creating a tiimebomb
You give your bomb a title and put in the message. You put in the required Criteria your bomb needs or deserves and set a delete option. As simple as that. Share your bombs. Start Creating Timebombs.
Criteria
You must enter at least one of the Time, this is required for people to be able to find the bomb. Location and Password are extras for more fun.
Sharing
You can share timebombs to social media so your friends can join in as well. This will help people also discover timebombs more.
Searching
The search bar returns results in one category: Timebombs. A search for a particular word or phrase might return several different items from the category, than can be browsed all from the results page. Use search to find your friends' timebombs, use it to search for a word, or use it to find a certain timebomb.
Siging Up / Accounts
We've tried to make signing up as easy as possible, but a fullname, password, and email are sill required to create a timebomb. This helps us prevent spam, allows us to ensure higher quality content, and provides you with some extra options on the site. Create a timebomb is restricted to those who've signed up, but all other features of the site are available to anyone.
Your account page shows a bunch of information about your statistics and timebomb on the site. When you're signed in, you can access your Account Settings page, to update your information.
The fullname is what shows up next to your created barters, and we keep track of what you've created and closed for you. We absolutely never reveal your email, but we will send you some email notices under certain cirucmstances which are detailed in the "Email" section on this page. See the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service for more information.
Emails
You'll recieve some emails from Tiimebomb, but we really hate email spam, so we really don't want to do that to you either. you will recieve mails such as password reset, a welcome email, general site announcements, etc., but these will be infrequent.
As stated in the Signing Up / Accounts section, you'll have full control over how we email you via the account preferences page.